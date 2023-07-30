Vehicle found after teen bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia

article

Days after a teenage boy became the victim of a hit-and-run, Philadelphia police say they have recovered a vehicle believed to be connected to his death.

William ‘Billy’ McWilliams was fatally struck by a vehicle while he was riding his bike near Woodhaven and Byberry Roads Friday morning.

The 16-year-old was found with severe trauma to his face, chest and back. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the vehicle, a dark-colored Dodge Charger, fled the scene.

The vehicle was recovered Sunday morning near Brous and Princeton Avenues. It was stolen prior to the fatal crash, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made in connection to the death of the teen, whose family is calling for answers.

"Just wanna find out who did it and give his parents and us some closure," Billy’s cousin, Robby McWilliams said. "Anybody with any info, please come out."