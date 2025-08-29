Here's how many Phillies have hit 4 home runs in one game

The Brief Kyle Schwarber became the fourth Phillie in franchise history to hit 4 home runs in a single game on Thursday. The Phillies have the most single-players to hit four home runs in one game in MLB history. Schwarber, 32, will hit free agency at the end of the season.



Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber made MLB history on Thursday, becoming the 21st player in Major League Baseball history to hit four home runs in one game.

The historic feat hadn't been done by a Phillies' player in almost 50 years and was the fourth time it's been done in their franchise history – the most in MLB!

The backstory:

The Philadelphia star started the power surge with a solo shot in the first off Cal Quantrill (4-12), sending a 2-1, curveball into the seats in right field. Schwarber hit a flyout to center in the second.

After Quantrill was lifted with one out and two runners on base in the fourth, Schwarber greeted lefty Austin Cox by sending a 3-2 curveball over the wall in right for his fourth multi-homer game of the season.

With "M-V-P! M-V-P!" chants ringing down from Phillies fans in the fifth, Schwarber launched a three-run, opposite-field drive off Cox to put Philadelphia ahead 15-3. In the seventh, Schwarber hit a three-run shot to right off Wander Suero to make it 18-4.

Featured article

Schwarber popped out in the eighth to short left field with third baseman Vidal Bruján on the mound.

After Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (3-7) labored through a three-run, 37-pitch first inning, Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and Max Kepler homered in the bottom of the inning. Bryce Harper also went deep for Philadelphia, which had 20 hits.

Dig deeper:

Schwarber's four home run game was the team's first since Mike Schmidt belted four in a 18-16 slugfest against the Chicago Cubs back in April 1976.

In fact, the Phillies have the most players to hit four home runs in one game in the history of baseball dating back to the 1800s.

Ed Delahanty – July 13, 1896 vs. Chicago Colts

Chuck Klein – July 10, 1936 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Mike Schmidt – April 17, 1976 vs. Chicago Cubs

Kyle Schwarber – August 28, 2025 vs. Atlanta Braves

The Arizona Diamondbacks are the next closest team, with two players achieving a four home run game. J.D. Martinez clubbed four in September 2017, and Eugenio Suarez hit four homers earlier this year.

To underscore just how rare a four home run game is, consider this: There have been three more perfect games (24) in Major League Baseball history than there have been four home run games (21).

What's next:

The Phillies' 19-run offensive explosion against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night re-energized the team after an embarrassing three-game sweep against the rival New York Mets in Queens. The Phillies still maintain a 5-game lead in the National League East with 32 games left to play in the regular season.

With October baseball beckoning, many fans are harping on Schwarber's looming free agency. The Phillies will certainly have stiff competition from other ball clubs when the 32-year-old hits free agency at the end of the season.

Schwarber will certainly command more than the 4-year, $72M contract he signed with the Phillies before the 2022 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report