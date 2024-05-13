Here's what Punxsutawney Phil's groundhog babies were named

article

Caretakers of Punxsutawney Phil on Mother's Day shared the names of his groundhog babies over a month after they were born.

Sunny and Shadow were picked as the names of the twin groundhogs after the Punxsutawney Phil Groundhog club asked the public for name ideas.

"President Dunkle and the Groundhog Club reviewed all the names and then discussed with Phil in groundhogese," caretakers wrote on Facebook.

Punxsutawney Phil and his groundhog wife, Phyliss, welcomed a boy and girl back in March – over a month after Phil predicted an early spring.

The Punxatawney Phil Groundhog club stopped taking submissions last Friday and spent part of the weekend making the decision.