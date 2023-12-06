Bradley Cooper has a new Philly cheesesteak food truck with Danny from Angelo’s Pizzeria: 'He’s a natural'

article

A new "Star is Born" as Bradley Cooper partners up with Danny DiGiampietro, owner of Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philly, to create an epic food truck in New York City called Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks.

In a video posted to Angelo’s Pizzeria’s Instagram, the Montgomery County native can be seen slinging cheesesteaks in the food truck located at 6th Avenue and West 3rd Street.

"Good afternoon bread heads come on down, get a cheesesteak," said the ‘Maestro’ actor.

The Hollywood star made and handed out the staple Philadelphia food to customers and fans who stopped by.

"He’s a natural," said DiGiampietro.

The two are directing fans and cheesesteak lovers to follow their food truck’s new Instagram page, Dannyandcoops.