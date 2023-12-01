'He's alive, we're alive': 2 Hatboro officers hailed as heroes after rescuing man, 97, from burning home

Two Hatboro Police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a 97-year-old man from a raging house fire.

The fire was called in around 3:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day by a person delivering newspapers and fate would have it that first responders Officer Rob McMahon, 30, and Sergeant Aaron Simon, 33 arrived on scene.

"I think God was there, and God wanted that to happen," said Sergeant Simon. "We don’t think twice when we go in and do something like that. You’re thinking about making sure nobody’s in that house. That’s the number one priority."

Police body camera footage shows the officers kicking in the back door, shouting for anyone who may be inside the home, at times coughing from the heavy smoke and eventually carrying the 97-year-old outside to safety.

Related article

"Immediately saw flames coming from the second-floor bedroom," said Officer McMahon. "He had to really hug the floor because you couldn’t really breathe up there at all and it was tough to hear, especially with the fire going on. So, I just tried to listen for a bit to see if I could hear anybody calling out. I heard a faint calling out, I think the gentleman may have said what’s the matter, and that’s when I said your house is on fire. He had a walker, so he wasn’t able to really get out on his own."

"When [McMahon] heard the voice, I think that gave him a little extra to be able to go in there, and literally went through the thick smoke. He’s already coughing a lung," said Sergeant Simon. "We’re both feeling it, and hearing that voice, it gives me a little bit of a chill here, but hearing that voice made him push to grab him."

Officer McMahon joined the Hatboro force in May of 2022. Previously, he served in the Philadelphia Police Department.

"We don’t wear the hat of firefighter, but we do the best we can with whatever we have in front of us," said Officer McMahon. "It’s just your natural instinct to try to protect and do the best you can to sacrifice yourself for others."

Sergeant Simon is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and previously served in the Hazleton City Police Department before joining Hatboro in 2013.

"He’s alive. We’re alive. That’s what matters here. A house can be replaced," said Sergeant Simon.

The Hatboro Borough Council will recognize the officers for their courageous actions during their next meeting on December 18 at 7 p.m.