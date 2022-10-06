High demand for McDonald’s adult Happy Meals overwhelms workers

article

McDonald’s adult Happy Meals have gone viral, so much so that McDonald’s staff are drowning in orders and are now begging the public to stop ordering them, according to multiple reports and posts on social media.

The fast-food chain announced Tuesday a collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market to create a boxed meal that contains one of four collectible figurines: Grimace, the Hamburglar, and Birdie and Cactus Buddy.

Meal options include a Big Mac, or the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with french fries and a drink.

The announcement had adults running (or maybe more like driving) to their local McDonald’s to snag a box.

The adult meals are only available for a limited time, which is probably why McDonald’s employees are feeling the sting of handling an avalanche of orders for the specialized meals.

People on social media claiming to be McDonald’s workers are venting their frustrations on Reddit and TikTok as orders pile up for the coveted adult Happy Meals and staff struggle to meet demand.

One user on Reddit posted under the title: "New Adult Happy-meals are killing me" and said workers need to "literally stockpile them (happy meals) to survive a rush."

Another person commented under the Reddit post, saying their McDonald’s location allegedly ran out of boxes the first day they received them and then ran out of toys on the second day.

"And on the third day we had to say the truck doesn’t come till tomorrow. It’s been… not fun," the commenter wrote.

One McDonald’s employee posted on TikTok "begging" the public to stop ordering the meals.

FOX TV Stations has reached out to McDonald’s for comment regarding the kitchen chaos.

The adult Happy Meals are the latest push as part of McDonald’s "Accelerating the Arches" growth strategy campaign.

FOX Business and Chris Williams contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.