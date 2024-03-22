High number stranded seals on New Jersey beaches has wildlife rescue near capacity

A wildlife rescue center on New Jersey's coast is caring for nearly two dozen baby seals that were found stranded or injured on nearby beaches.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigatine currently has 21 gray seal babies in their care, which has stretched their resources thin.

"It's just breeding season, pup season for gray seals, and all the females seem to pop at the same time," Stranding Supervisor Jay Pagel said.

The stranded seals are often found scared and sometimes injured by bite marks from other animals, including coyotes and foxes.

Experts haven't been able to pinpoint a reason for the influx of stranded seals, and not all those stranded have needed help from rescuers.

The ones that do need help, however, are brought back to the center where they are fed and cared for before being released after a few weeks.

"Hopefully they'll head back north to Northeast New England and Canada and eventually grow up and make more little seals and keep us busy next year," Pagel said.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is a non-profit rescue that relies on donations from the public to help keep their rescue running.