Kylie Kelce tells Jason Kelce to ‘sleep with one eye open’ after Irish dance prank

Kylie Kelce is reacting after a video of her Irish dancing over St. Patrick's Day weekend reached the masses.

The wife of newly retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, took to TikTok to recount the moments leading up to her busting a move alongside the McHugh School of Irish dancers last Saturday.

In the TikTok video, she announced her third edition of "places Kylie has no business being" which she revealed to be "Irish dancing."

She goes on to admit she hasn't Irish danced since she was in the seventh grade with the hilarious exception of "when impaired in college."

The Kelces originally went to a bar in Media, PA to see fourth grader Maggie Riley perform with her fellow dancers of the McHugh School of Irish Dance.

In the now viral video of her dancing, Kylie points out her raised eyebrow and a head shake that said "I'm not supposed to be here" right before the dance break began.

She also gave a little background info on her Irish dancing days.

"I Irish danced from when I was about 4 years old until I was probably in seventh grade for the McDade School of Dance," she said. "My sister did it longer and was much better."

She then asked her TikTok followers to pay attention to the "Oh you think you're funny" look that she was darting at two men in the crowd who she said volunteered her for the activity… Jason Kelce, who had a Guinness beer in tow, and their "dear friend" Chuck.

Jokingly telling them both to "sleep with one eye open."

She signed off on the video telling viewers "Thank you to everyone for being so supportive while I embarrassed myself."

Anytime Kylie, anytime!