High priority job list for Pennsylvania
Job resources can be found below:
PA Dept. of Labor Info. on High Priority Occupations (HPOs) by county
(includes job salary ranges, required educational attainment, projected demand through 2026, experience level, etc.)
Click on https://www.workstats.dli.pa.gov/Products/HPOs/Pages/default.aspx, and you'll see "High Priority Occupations." Scroll down and click on "Draft 2020 HPO Lists" and you'll get an Excel document that provides a county-by-county breakdown of HPOs. Click at the bottom of the list to change from county to county.
Delaware County Community College info.
- Gas Distribution Pipeline Mechanic Training Program - PECO, PGW, etc. created this program with us to train students how to install and maintain natural gas pipes in Greater Philadelphia area (see 2016 press release at https://www.dccc.edu/news/2016/06/08/collegiate-consortium-develops-natural-gas-workforce-development-initiative)
- Process Control Technician Training Program - this program trains students to work as process control techs in the natural gas, oil distribution, food processing and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries. In 2017, Sunoco Logistics awarded the College $100,000 for this training program (see 2017 press release at
https://www.dccc.edu/news/02282017/sunoco-logistics-awards-college-100000-grant-move-advanced-manufacturing-forward )
Advertisement
HPOs at Delaware County Community College
The retraining programs that the College is offering for high-demand occupations (HPOs) in our region that are most popular currently include:
Welding -- a 225-hour Welding Certificate can begin as non credit, but can be a way to advance into a DCCC Associate Degree
Pharmacy Technician - a non-credit course, which offers industry certification
Commercial Driver's License (CDL) - a non-credit course, which offers industry certification
A+ Certification (Computer Repair/ Help Desk) - Industry Certification/ Non Credit
Carpentry Certificate - Industry Certification/ Academic Certificate
Multi-Skilled Technician (Healthcare) Level I - Industry Certification/ Non Credit
Building & Facility Maintenance -Industry Certification/ Non Credit
Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate Server - Industry Certification/ Non Credit
Help Desk Technical Support - Industry Certification/ Academic Certificate
Project Management Professional -Industry Certification/ Non Credit
Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Certificate -Industry Certification/ Academic Certificate
Administrative Professional (MOS) -Industry Certification/ Non Credit
Human Resources Certificate - Industry Certification/ Academic Certificate
Certified Medical Administrative Assistant - Industry Certification/ Non Credit
Electrical Certificate - Industry Certification/ Academic Certificate
QUESTION:
Does DCCC anticipate there will be a need for workers in certain fields during & after the coronavirus pandemic?
ANSWER:
We continue to work closely with our Workforce Development Boards in Delaware and Chester Counties, as well as with our Industry Partners to set College priorities with regard to academic/training disciplines and program offerings.
GENERAL INFO. ABOUT HIGH-PRIORITY OCCUPATIONS (HPOs):
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry website, (https://www.workstats.dli.pa.gov/Products/HPOs/Pages/default.aspx), High Priority Occupations (HPOs) are one component of Pennsylvania's industry-driven approach to workforce development. The purpose of the HPO list is to align workforce training and education investments with occupations that are in demand by employers. Combining statistical data with regional expert input allows for a complete picture of the actual workforce needs of the Commonwealth.
The HPO draft list for 2020 for Delaware and Chester Counties lists the following as a HPO top fields and positions:
Childcare Workers
Registered Nurses
Office & Administrative Support Workers
Construction
Maintenance & Repair Workers
Heavy & Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers
Food Preparation & Serving Workers
Carpenters
Medical Assistants/ Nursing Assistants
HVAC Technicians
Pharmacy Technicians
Medical Secretaries
Automotive Service Technicians & Mechanics
Electricians
- end -