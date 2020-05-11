High priority job list for Pennsylvania

Job resources can be found below:

PA Dept. of Labor Info. on High Priority Occupations (HPOs) by county

(includes job salary ranges, required educational attainment, projected demand through 2026, experience level, etc.)

Click on https://www.workstats.dli.pa.gov/Products/HPOs/Pages/default.aspx, and you'll see "High Priority Occupations." Scroll down and click on "Draft 2020 HPO Lists" and you'll get an Excel document that provides a county-by-county breakdown of HPOs. Click at the bottom of the list to change from county to county.

Delaware County Community College info.

- Gas Distribution Pipeline Mechanic Training Program - PECO, PGW, etc. created this program with us to train students how to install and maintain natural gas pipes in Greater Philadelphia area (see 2016 press release at https://www.dccc.edu/news/2016/06/08/collegiate-consortium-develops-natural-gas-workforce-development-initiative)

- Process Control Technician Training Program - this program trains students to work as process control techs in the natural gas, oil distribution, food processing and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries. In 2017, Sunoco Logistics awarded the College $100,000 for this training program (see 2017 press release at

https://www.dccc.edu/news/02282017/sunoco-logistics-awards-college-100000-grant-move-advanced-manufacturing-forward )

Advertisement

HPOs at Delaware County Community College

The retraining programs that the College is offering for high-demand occupations (HPOs) in our region that are most popular currently include:

Welding -- a 225-hour Welding Certificate can begin as non credit, but can be a way to advance into a DCCC Associate Degree

Pharmacy Technician - a non-credit course, which offers industry certification

Commercial Driver's License (CDL) - a non-credit course, which offers industry certification

A+ Certification (Computer Repair/ Help Desk) - Industry Certification/ Non Credit

Carpentry Certificate - Industry Certification/ Academic Certificate

Multi-Skilled Technician (Healthcare) Level I - Industry Certification/ Non Credit

Building & Facility Maintenance -Industry Certification/ Non Credit

Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate Server - Industry Certification/ Non Credit

Help Desk Technical Support - Industry Certification/ Academic Certificate

Project Management Professional -Industry Certification/ Non Credit

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Certificate -Industry Certification/ Academic Certificate

Administrative Professional (MOS) -Industry Certification/ Non Credit

Human Resources Certificate - Industry Certification/ Academic Certificate

Certified Medical Administrative Assistant - Industry Certification/ Non Credit

Electrical Certificate - Industry Certification/ Academic Certificate

QUESTION:

Does DCCC anticipate there will be a need for workers in certain fields during & after the coronavirus pandemic?

ANSWER:

We continue to work closely with our Workforce Development Boards in Delaware and Chester Counties, as well as with our Industry Partners to set College priorities with regard to academic/training disciplines and program offerings.

GENERAL INFO. ABOUT HIGH-PRIORITY OCCUPATIONS (HPOs):

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry website, (https://www.workstats.dli.pa.gov/Products/HPOs/Pages/default.aspx), High Priority Occupations (HPOs) are one component of Pennsylvania's industry-driven approach to workforce development. The purpose of the HPO list is to align workforce training and education investments with occupations that are in demand by employers. Combining statistical data with regional expert input allows for a complete picture of the actual workforce needs of the Commonwealth.

The HPO draft list for 2020 for Delaware and Chester Counties lists the following as a HPO top fields and positions:

Childcare Workers

Registered Nurses

Office & Administrative Support Workers

Construction

Maintenance & Repair Workers

Heavy & Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers

Food Preparation & Serving Workers

Carpenters

Medical Assistants/ Nursing Assistants

HVAC Technicians

Pharmacy Technicians

Medical Secretaries

Automotive Service Technicians & Mechanics

Electricians

- end -