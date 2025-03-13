High-tech car thieves cloning key fobs to steal newer vehicle models: police

The Brief Police in Montgomery County are trying to track down some high-tech car thieves that targeted certain newer model cars. Three Hondas were stolen in Royersford overnight Wednesday. Police are even telling car owners to take some extraordinary precautions.



Upper Providence Police say three Hondas were stolen from one Royersford neighborhood overnight.

All the cars were locked and the key fobs were inside the homes.

What we know:

Investigators say the most disturbing part is that crooks are using new technology to clone victims' key fobs to steal their cars.

Police released video Thursday of a trio they believe were involved in the thefts.

In the video, one of the suspects is seen carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Detectives say the crooks used wireless key-cloning scanners to steal the key codes to steal the cars. Kind of like a high-tech hot wire.

"They’re key is right inside their front door. There are technologies if the device they are using are close enough to the key fob they can clone the key fob" said Det. Sgt. Patrick Haines of the Upper Providence Township Police Department.

Most newer model cars have keyless or smart remote entry, which allows the owner to enter or start their vehicle just by having the key fob close by.

According to police, thieves are apparently taking advantage of this newer technology by using aftermarket devices to remotely scan for a key fob signal and quickly create a cloned key.

Police said thieves can place similar devices underneath the dashboard and download the vehicle’s information, which they can then program into a blank key fob.

All three late model Hondas were stolen outside of homes off Roboda Boulevard and Vaughn Road and they all had remote keyless fobs.

Police say that makes a total of six so far this year.

It’s believed that the crooks scanned and captured key fob codes while walking past homes.

What they're saying:

"This morning we heard they are getting stolen so if you think you lock your door you are safe but apparently they are one step ahead" said Micheal Indeglio of Royersford.



"It’s shocking. It’s not a norm in our neighborhood. I mean we did hear about someone going though cars in the winter but to have cars stolen is pretty shocking," added resident Greg.



Police are actually recommending car owners use what’s called a faraday pouch for their key fobs. The pouches are designed to protect, block your electronics from wireless hackers.



Upper Providence Police say it’s a sign of the times.

"It’s extremely frustrating. We all are working to support our families and trying to secure our property as best we can. It’s very frustrating," said Sgt. Haines.

What you can do:

One way to help prevent car theft is very low-tech—a steering wheel lock.

Police say they can work wonders because once thieves see one, many times, they keep going.

Upper Providence police are also asking those who live in the area to review their home surveillance cameras for anything suspicious.