Hiking with llamas: Yep, that's a thing

First, there were cat cafes, then there was goat yoga, and now, there is hiking with llamas.

America's latest trend of incorporating animals into every activity doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon and Twin Creeks Llama Farm in the Shenandoah Valley is happy to be reaping the benefits.

Hiking with llamas has actually been offered at the farm in Browntown for more than two decades, but business has been booming recently thanks to a new pop culture obsession.

"Within the last couple of years the commercial market has boomed and you're seeing llamas on T-shirts, cups and stuffed llamas. They are just on everything and the kids are llama crazy," said Donna Parkman, who started the Twin Creeks Llama Farm with her husband 20 years ago. "We have just been inundated with calls. It's amazing."

Couples and groups can head up through the Blue Ridge Mountains, but before they embark on their picturesque walk through the woods, they must first learn to saddle up and lead their lama.

"Our most popular hike is our lunch hike," Parkman explained. "I make a four-course meal that the llamas carry along with tablecloths and plates, glasses. The whole schmear."

Llamas first became popular more than 6,000 years ago to transport goods through South America. So while the trend is unexpected Parkman says it's no surprise llamas are being more popular. And she said her llamas, including the adorable Coffee Bean and Santiago, don't mind the spotlight either.

"They like meeting people and they love going on hikes," she described.

Advertisement

While hiking with llamas is perfect for couples or groups, unfortunately, Twin Creeks Llama Farm is booked up every weekend until the end of the year.