Historic Betsy Ross House: Movie nights under the stars and stripes

If you're looking for something fun, relaxing, and educational to do, this is it!

Historic Philadelphia is hosting movie nights at the Betsy Ross House, located at 239 Arch Street in Old City on Friday nights. There are two dates left to catch a movie under the stars.

Tickets for the night includes a tour of the Betsy Ross House and a movie in the courtyard. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early as seating is limited.

Visitors can also bring food and drinks to enjoy the movie, which starts at sundown.

A schedule of the last two dates of showings can be found below:

August 5, 8:30 p.m.- "It Conquered the World"

September 2, 7:45 p.m.- "The Amazing Colossal Man"

To buy tickets, click here.