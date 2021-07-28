Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Montgomery County after woman was run down on sidewalk in South Philadelphia

Authorities in Montgomery County have arrested a suspect in connection to several hit-and-runs, including a deadly crash in South Philadelphia where police say the driver hopped the curb and ran over a woman twice.

Police believe the suspect is also responsible for hit-and-run crashes in Manayunk and Collegeville that happened after he fled the deadly early Wednesday morning crash in South Philadelphia. Details on those investigations remain limited.

According to police, the series of events happened just after midnight when a man hopped into a Chevy Malibu that was left running. It's believed that the car belonged to a family member or friend who helped police identify the suspect.

Investigators say the man rear-ended a couple who were sitting on a motorcycle near Broad and Lombard streets. They were not seriously injured, according to police.

The man continued onto South 15th Street where police say he drove onto the sidewalk and struck a 32-year-old woman who was walking home from her job at a local restaurant with a co-worker.

According to police, the suspect turned around at Kater Street, drove up the sidewalk again, and hit the woman a second time. Police say the driver was going to make a third pass when he was scared off by witnesses from a nearby business.

The woman was taken to a Jefferson Hospital hospital where she died shortly before 5 a.m., according to police.

The driver ditched the car shortly after the deadly hit-and-run and stole another car, according to police. He allegedly used that vehicle to strike another pedestrian on Umbria and Hermitage streets in Manayunk. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

A gray Nissan believed to have been used in a hit-and-run rampage is loaded onto a flatbed truck.

It's believed that the suspect continued his hit-and-run rampage into the Philadelphia suburb of Collegeville, where police on Wednesday morning said a person was badly injured after being struck by a fleeing vehicle.

A gray Nissan with front-end damage that may have been used in the hit-and-run spree was found over 30 miles away from Philadelphia at a closed gas station in Trappe, Montgomery County. The car was loaded onto a flatbed under the watch of Pennsylvania State Police.

