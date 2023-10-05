Hit-and-run victim found by brother after not coming home for dinner: Berks County officials

When one brother went missing, the other set out on a search only to come across a heartbreaking discovery.

The victim, identified as Anson Burkholder, left on his bike to feed animals at a farm in Maiden Creek Township one night last month.

He was supposed to be home in time for dinner, but never returned.

His brother, identified as Wilson Burkholder, eventually found a broken bike tire on Route 22.

A short time later, Anson's body was discovered nearby on the shoulder of the highway.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say other bikes parts, along with vehicle parts, were also found in the area.

A witness alerted police to a heavily damaged car belonging to Moshe Notis, who reportedly claimed to hit a pole, then changed to a deer.

Officers found the suspected vehicle with fresh damage, pry marks and paint transfers. A metal hammer was also recovered.

Several car parts from the scene matched damage on the suspected vehicle, according to officials.

Notis is charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death, duty to give information and render aid, failure to notify police and related offenses.