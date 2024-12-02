Holiday season in full swing as families bring home their real Christmas trees

People say there’s just something about a real Christmas tree that’s really special.

"It smells so nice, and it doesn’t feel like Christmas without a real tree," says Hannah Biscardi of Fairmount.

Biscardi traveled nearly 30 miles from Philly with her family and dog Benny, in search of the perfect tree at Yeagers Farm & Market in Phoenixville.

"Make sure it’s still green. I live in the city, so my place isn’t that big, so, nothing too big that’s going to overpower and try not to have it too fluffy, because it always looks bigger once you put it inside," says Biscardi.

Which, based on the tree sitting on top of their car, mission accomplished.

For Dave Smith, it was a much shorter drive from Downingtown, to help keep a long-standing tradition going.

"It has been since we had little kids, now they are grown up, but we still like doing it so we come and do it every year," says Smith.

A tradition that Jeff Yeager, the manager at Yeagers Farm and Market, loves being a part of.

"It’s like a reunion, we see people once a year sometimes, great to see everyone coming. Everyone is in a good mood, it’s very festive. This year we are lucky that it’s been very good weather, a little bit cold, but good weather," says Yeager.

That hasn’t been the case in the last few months, as many of the large trees you’ll see have been growing for years, but the recent drought conditions killed many of the trees they began growing in the spring.

"We lost 40 percent of the trees that we planted this year, so, we won’t feel that impact for about six, seven or eight years, until those trees are ready to be harvested," says Yeager.

For the time being, the stock at the farm is full, but Jeff says people should get a move on buying their trees as this weekend will be one of the busiest.

"Our inventory gets pretty wiped out by like the 10th of December so, I would come earlier than later for the best selection," says Yeager.

The farm is also having their drive-through light show, which visitors can enjoy on a hayride this year.