Holy Family University closes main campus Wednesday due to possible coronavirus exposure

article

Just two days after Holy Family University welcomed students back to campus, the school announced it has closed its main campus in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday due to possible coronavirus exposure.

Holy Family says all Wednesday classes will be held remotely. The Newtown Campus will remain open, along with residence halls and the Tiger Café, according to the school.

Students and faculty are encouraged to monitor their emails for forthcoming information.

This is the second coronavirus-related campus closure at a Philadelphia college. Over the weekend, Temple University announced it has canceled most in-person instruction through Sept. 11 due to an uptick in coronavirus cases among students.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!