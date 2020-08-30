Temple suspends in-person classes for 2 weeks due to uptick in COVID-19 cases

article

Temple University announced Sunday it has suspended in-person classes for two weeks after seeing an uptick in new coronavirus cases among students.

Temple says all in-person instruction will move online starting Monday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 11. Only those classes designated as essential by the dean of a school or college will be held in person during this period and students in those classes will be notified directly by their school or college.

Temple says it is currently managing 103 cases after conducting more than 5,000 tests in the last two weeks. Most of these students testing positive are asymptomatic, but a small number have experienced mild to moderate flu-like symptoms, according to the school.

In a Sunday afternoon release, Temple said some of the new cases originated from small social gatherings being held off-campus. Temple University and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health worked collaboratively to extend new guidance for students that suggested avoiding such gatherings.

Temple is reminding students to follow the school's four public health pillars, which includes properly wearing a face mask when on campus or out in public. The school also advises avoiding gatherings of any size, and canceling Labor Day Weekend travel plans.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP