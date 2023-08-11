Home burglaries have Montgomery County neighbors on edge, as police seek suspects

A Montgomery County neighborhood is on edge after three burglaries in less than a month. Police say, in one case, the burglars took the home’s entire surveillance system.

"It’s definitely scary," Laura Rymar said.

When Rymar first heard about three break-ins, in less than a month, in her normally quiet neighborhood, she was disturbed. "I just figured this is a safe area, safe neighborhood. That’s why we chose to raise the kids here."

Lower Moreland police are looking for those behind the burglaries. The first happened at the end of July, near County Line Road and Warfield Drive. Police say someone broke into a house when the homeowners were on vacation and disabled the entire surveillance video system. Police also found a crowbar at the scene.

"Things keep getting crazier and crazier. People going to greater lengths to get what they want and to bypass whatever security people are putting in place," Nick Iagovino said.

Police say the thieves ransacked a bedroom and stole a safe, cash, handbags and jewelry.

"It’s alarming. A lot of people in this neighborhood have kids," Iagovino added.

Another crime happened August 5th, on Pine Drive, when the homeowners were also out of town. Police say surveillance pictures show two men, both carrying flashlights, who kicked in a side door. An alarm went off, so the men got away with just one valuable item. Police say video shows they ran off and a K9 track led them to Northeast Philly, near Tomlinson Road.

Rymar explained how she is changing how she does things differently in her home so she isn’t a victim, "Lock the doors all the time and have my phone on hand. I have mace and I have things in the house for protection. I’m thinking of getting a big guard dog."

Ryan Terlecky cautioned, "Maybe don’t put their things on Facebook and things like that. I don’t do that. That’s when you keep your vacations to yourself."

"I’ll be taking some extra measures knowing these things are going on. Also to just keep an eye out all times of the day and to tell my neighbors, too," Iagovino said.