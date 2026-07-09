Contractor shot and killed in Roxborough; homeowner in police custody
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police say a 20-year-old construction worker was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Roxborough neighborhood, and the homeowner is in custody for the shooting.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 400 block of Ripka Street at approximately 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, after a report of a "Hospital Case."
Police say Salis Hanrahan had an apparent gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m.
What they're saying:
Philadelphia Police Public Affairs confirms that Hanrahan was a construction worker and contractor, and that the homeowner is in custody for the shooting.
A 75-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning, according to police. Officers say a firearm was recovered at the scene, and the Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances.
What you can do:
Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit anonymous tips by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).
Neighbors in the Roxborough area are encouraged to stay alert as police continue to investigate the fatal shooting.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet filed charges against the homeowner, and the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.
The Source: Information from Philadelphia Police Public Affairs and the Philadelphia Police Department.