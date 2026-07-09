Contractor shot and killed in Roxborough; homeowner in police custody

The Brief Philadelphia Police have identified Salis Hanrahan as the victim in a fatal Roxborough shooting on Wednesday, July 8. The homeowner is in custody, and police say a firearm was recovered at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed yet.



Philadelphia Police say a 20-year-old construction worker was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Roxborough neighborhood, and the homeowner is in custody for the shooting.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 400 block of Ripka Street at approximately 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, after a report of a "Hospital Case."

Police say Salis Hanrahan had an apparent gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m.

What they're saying:

Philadelphia Police Public Affairs confirms that Hanrahan was a construction worker and contractor, and that the homeowner is in custody for the shooting.

A 75-year-old man was taken into custody for questioning, according to police. Officers say a firearm was recovered at the scene, and the Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances.

What you can do:

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit anonymous tips by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Neighbors in the Roxborough area are encouraged to stay alert as police continue to investigate the fatal shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet filed charges against the homeowner, and the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.