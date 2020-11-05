Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Bensalem chiropractic office

article

Authorities in Bensalem are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at a home that also serves as a chiropractic office.

Bensalem police responded to a call for a medical emergency at 3161 Hulmeville Road on Nov. 2.

Responding officers located the victim, James Sowa, 64 deceased at the scene.

Authorities say Sowa lived at the residence and also operated his chiropractic practice there.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide after investigators say Sowa suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Bensalem police at (215) 633-3719.

