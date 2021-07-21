Homicide investigation underway after man found shot and killed in Yeadon parking lot

article

Homicide detectives in Delaware County are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in a parking lot Wednesday morning, according to FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

The gruesome discovery was made in a warehouse parking lot across from Fernwood Cemetary in Yeadon, Keeley said.

Police have not identified the victim and have not said where he was murdered.

Keeley reports that warehouse surveillance footage captured an SUV leaving the parking lot shortly before the body was found.

More information is anticipated as the investigation continues on Wednesday.

