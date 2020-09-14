Homicide investigation underway in Lower Merion Township

Police in Lower Merion Township say they are investigating a homicide Monday morning.

The incident occurred near Edgevale Road and Haverford Road, about a block from City Avenue.

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson reports a body was found in the road next to a vehicle.

Johnson says nearly a dozen detectives were on the scene, but police have not provided any more information about the incident.

The victim has yet to be identified, and there is no word on any arrests or suspects at this time.

The scene has since been cleared.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!