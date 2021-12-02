Expand / Collapse search

No arrests made after North Philadelphia barricade, police say

Updated 8:55PM
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities responded to a barricade situation in North Philadelphia after officers spotted a homicide suspect in the area. 

Police say plainclothes officers saw a suspect, a 23-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a homicide, enter a building on the 3100 block of North Bancroft Street. 

A barricade was declared shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday and police set up a perimeter. SWAT cleared the property after they didn't find anyone inside. The incident was over shortly after 4 p.m. 

Police have not released more information on the suspect or what incident he is wanted in connection to. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

