No arrests made after North Philadelphia barricade, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities responded to a barricade situation in North Philadelphia after officers spotted a homicide suspect in the area.
Police say plainclothes officers saw a suspect, a 23-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a homicide, enter a building on the 3100 block of North Bancroft Street.
A barricade was declared shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday and police set up a perimeter. SWAT cleared the property after they didn't find anyone inside. The incident was over shortly after 4 p.m.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Biden's new winter COVID-19 plan includes reimbursement for at-home tests
- Suspect in custody after opening fire on police in shooting rampage near 69th Street Terminal, police say
- Off-duty Philadelphia police officer shot in Hunting Park
- Teen suspect wanted in shooting death of Temple University student turns himself in
Police have not released more information on the suspect or what incident he is wanted in connection to.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement