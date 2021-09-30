Homicide suspect barricades himself inside home in Hunting Park, police say
article
HUNTING PARK - Police say a man wanted for homicide has barricaded himself inside a home in Hunting Park on Thursday afternoon.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 3800 block of North 7th Street just before 4 p.m.
MORE PHILADELPHIA HEADLINES
- Pregnant woman grabbed by knife wielding suspect in SEPTA station
- New video shows suspects in Germantown drive-by that killed 1, injured 5
- Carjacking victim dragged by vehicle in Kensington, surveillance video shows
Police say the suspect, who is believed to be "armed and dangerous," barricaded himself inside a home with at least two other people.
Authorities have established a staging area on nearby Marshall Street.
More information will be made available as the standoff continues.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement