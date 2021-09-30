Expand / Collapse search

Homicide suspect barricades himself inside home in Hunting Park, police say

Police say a man wanted for homicide barricaded himself inside a home in Hunting Park on Thursday.

HUNTING PARK - Police say a man wanted for homicide has barricaded himself inside a home in Hunting Park on Thursday afternoon. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 3800 block of North 7th Street just before 4 p.m.

Police say the suspect, who is believed to be "armed and dangerous," barricaded himself inside a home with at least two other people. 

Authorities have established a staging area on nearby Marshall Street. 

More information will be made available as the standoff continues. 

