Homicide suspect barricades himself inside home in Hunting Park, police say

article

Police say a man wanted for homicide has barricaded himself inside a home in Hunting Park on Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 3800 block of North 7th Street just before 4 p.m.

Police say the suspect, who is believed to be "armed and dangerous," barricaded himself inside a home with at least two other people.

Authorities have established a staging area on nearby Marshall Street.

More information will be made available as the standoff continues.

