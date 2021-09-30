Carjacking victim dragged by vehicle in Kensington, surveillance video shows

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate multiple suspects they say were involved in a carjacking incident Monday night in Kensington.

The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on the 2600 block of Kensington Avenue.

Surveillance video released by police shows four individuals walking past the victim in their parked car. A short time later two of the suspects walk back down the block.

The two suspects then approach the vehicle, open the passenger door, and pull the victim from the passenger seat. The victim is thrown to the ground as one of the suspects climbs into the driver’s seat, leaving the passenger door open.

MORE HEADLINES:

The second suspect can then be seen fleeing on foot, as the victim tries to get back into their car. The suspect then threw the vehicle into reverse. Video shows the victim falling back out of the passenger door before she is dragged several feet by the reversing car.

Police are looking to identify and locating multiple suspects in the incident.

The passenger door finally slams shut when the suspect hits the brakes, puts the car in drive, and rides off.

Police say the vehicle that was taken was a gold 2011 Chevrolet Cruz.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to contact police.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter