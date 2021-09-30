Pregnant woman grabbed by knife wielding suspect in SEPTA station

article

Authorities are looking for a knife-wielding suspect they say left a pregnant woman with minor injuries after an attack inside a SEPTA station.

The incident occurred inside SEPTA’s Broad and Lombard Station around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports the suspect approached and grabbed by the 20-year-old victim before putting a knife to her neck. SEPTA officials say the victim suffered minor lacerations after she was able to break free from the suspect's grasp.

Sources tell FOX 29 the victim screamed, prompting the suspect to run off. She was treated for her injuries at Jefferson University Hospital.

Authorities say the suspect fled toward the street in an unknown direction. Prior to the incident, he was seen entering a northbound train at Snyder Station around 11:08 p.m., according to officials.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact police.

