New video shows suspects in Germantown drive-by that killed 1, injured 5

Police have released new video of two suspects they say carried out a drive-by shooting in Germantown that left one person dead and five others injured back in August.

The shooting occurred back on Aug. 19, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue.

Thursday, police released video that shows a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala driving down the block prior to the shooting. The video also shows the vehicle coming to a brief stop, allowing two gunmen to open their doors and fire multiple gunshots into a crowd.

Police say they are looking for two male suspects who were wearing sweatshirts and face coverings at the time of the shooting.

Police say a total of six people were injured by the gunfire. A 28-year-old man, who was shot once in the head during the incident, died at the hospital a short time later.

Police have described the suspects as two males wearing sweatshirts, black face coverings, and black pants with white stripes.

MORE HEADLINES:

The vehicle is believed to be a 2000-05 blue-gray Chevy Impala with dark tinted windows. Police noted that the vehicle had a spare tire with no hubcap on the left rear side. A white decal could also be seen on the lower center of the rear window.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter