New video shows suspects in Germantown drive-by that killed 1, injured 5

Published 
Updated 17 mins ago
Philadelphia
Video shows gunmen opening fire on crowd in Germantown, killing 1 and injuring 5 others

Two gunmen are wanted by police after new video shows them firing into a crowd on a Philadelphia street, killing one man and injuring five other people.

PHILADELPHIA - Police have released new video of two suspects they say carried out a drive-by shooting in Germantown that left one person dead and five others injured back in August. 

The shooting occurred back on Aug. 19, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue. 

Thursday, police released video that shows a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala driving down the block prior to the shooting. The video also shows the vehicle coming to a brief stop, allowing two gunmen to open their doors and fire multiple gunshots into a crowd. 

Police say they are looking for two male suspects who were wearing sweatshirts and face coverings at the time of the shooting. 

Police say a total of six people were injured by the gunfire. A 28-year-old man, who was shot once in the head during the incident, died at the hospital a short time later. 

Police have described the suspects as two males wearing sweatshirts, black face coverings, and black pants with white stripes. 

The vehicle is believed to be a 2000-05 blue-gray Chevy Impala with dark tinted windows. Police noted that the vehicle had a spare tire with no hubcap on the left rear side. A white decal could also be seen on the lower center of the rear window. 

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

