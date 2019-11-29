Horse rescued after falling into pool in Bensalem

Bensalem first responders came to the rescue when a family’s horse named Sugar ended up in the neighbor's pool.

It happened on Thanksgiving morning. Her owner thinks she wandered out of the yard due to the wind and ended up two houses down.

“I think the aluminum gate was rattled back and forth. The chain on the top of it must have rattled loose and opened up just enough for her to be inquisitive and get out," Bob Norkus told FOX 29.

At 28 years old, Sugar is no spring chicken. Norkus says neighbors rushed to bring out blankets to keep her warm.

"She survived the night. I went out and checked on her that evening, gave her grain to build up her body heat and she is doing great," Norkus said.

Norkus wants to thank first responders who started their Thanksgiving holiday helping his beloved house.

"Bensalem's police and fire department are amazing people and they just chimed in and did the job and got her out," he said.

Bensalem fire rescue told FOX 29's Lauren Dugan that they practice horse rescues every year at Parx Racing but their training never covered how to rescue a horse from a pool. Thankfully, the same techniques worked getting Sugar out of the water.