Hospital gives adorable Baby Shark onesies to babies born during Shark Week

The Christ Hospital Health Network and Newport Aquarium are joining forces to create the first ever Baby Shark Week, a fun spin on the Discovery Channel’s popular Shark Week.

Every baby born at The Christ Hospital from July 28 to Aug. 3 will receive a limited-edition Baby Shark onesie, while supplies last.

The hospital will also be activating baby shark Snapchat filters at The Christ Hospital’s Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township birthing centers and the Newport Aquarium.

For those not expecting a baby shark, social contests will take place throughout the week for Baby Shark “swag,” like Baby Shark t-shirts and plushies.

To participate in and share your Baby Shark Week adventures, use the hashtag #BabySharkWeek.