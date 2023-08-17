Hospital officials warn of possible data breach at Jefferson Health in Cherry Hill
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - If you were recently a patient at Jefferson Health in Cherry Hill, officials say your personal information may be at risk.
The Camden County hospital sent a warning to patients of a possible data breach after a portable drive went missing.
Personal information, including full names, date of birth, medical record and mailing addresses, may have been comprised.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Family holds vigil, grieves for man fatally shot by Philadelphia police as they look for answers
- 6-year-old South Jersey boy with heart condition campaigns for special trip
- 2 people rescued as fire breaks out inside home in Montgomery County: officials
It is unclear how many patients could possibly be affected by the breach.
Hospital officials are urging patients to monitor their credit card reports, and place a fraud alert on your report.