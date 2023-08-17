Expand / Collapse search

Hospital officials warn of possible data breach at Jefferson Health in Cherry Hill

By FOX 29 Staff
Jefferson Health is warning patients of a possible data breach after a portable went missing.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - If you were recently a patient at Jefferson Health in Cherry Hill, officials say your personal information may be at risk.

The Camden County hospital sent a warning to patients of a possible data breach after a portable drive went missing.

Personal information, including full names, date of birth, medical record and mailing addresses, may have been comprised.

It is unclear how many patients could possibly be affected by the breach.

Hospital officials are urging patients to monitor their credit card reports, and place a fraud alert on your report.