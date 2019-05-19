Hospital staff celebrate 5-year-old Florida boy's cancer remission with confetti

A 5-year-old boy who has been battling cancer for over a year learned he is now in remission from his nurses and doctors, who threw confetti to celebrate.

Last year, Slater Bushman was diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma when he was just 4 years old.

After spending 425 days in the hospital for treatment, much of it at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tennessee, Slater and his family get to finally return to South Florida.

"Today is the single most important day of our lives. Our baby is cancer-free!!! Hallelujah, he is healed!" the family wrote on their Facebook page chronicling Slater's journey.

Staff at the hospital delivered the happy news to the family by throwing confetti as they sang to their young patient and his big brother Sawyer.

"We love to see you every day, but now's the time we get to say: pack up your bags, get out the door, you don't get chemo anymore!" the staff sang.

The family thanked the St. Jude staff, crediting them with saving little Slater's life.

"You guys, you have no idea... no idea what his odds were, what we were facing, and what he had gone through," the family wrote. "It's a miracle, a gift from God and our guardian angels up above."

They continued, "He is going home with some complications that will take time to heal, some permanent, but OUR BABY IS COMING HOME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"