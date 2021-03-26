Woman rescued after house collapses in North Philadelphia

article

A house collapsed in North Philadelphia Friday afternoon.

It happened the 3100 block of Stillman Street around 3 p.m.

Officials say a 50-year-old woman was pulled from the rubble. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

The Red Cross has been notified. No word if strong winds are to blame.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter