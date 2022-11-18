House fire in Chester claims the life of 72-year-old homeowner

article

A 72-year-old Chester man has died in a house fire.

Officials say the fire broke out late Friday afternoon, around 4 p.m., on Highland Avenue.

Family confirmed the victim is 72-year-old William Perry.

Fire officials say the flames spread to the first and second floors, with Perry trapped inside.

"Our crews just had a heck of a fire fight in there, just to get everything knocked down. We had a couple of floors of fire to get through. We never want to be where we are tonight," Chester Fire Commissioner William Rigby said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.