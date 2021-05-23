Houston tiger investigation: Suspect posts bond again

article

Victor Cuevas, the man who is at the center of the tiger investigation in Houston, has posted bond again, according to his attorney.

His attorney tells FOX 26, Cuevas will not be released from the Fort Bend County Jail until Monday after he is placed on an ankle monitoring device.

Cuevas was initially released on a $50,000 bond earlier this month in connection to a case with the Houston Police Department.

However, a Fort Bend County Judge later revoked and reset his bond to $300,000.

Cuevas was in custody in connection with a 2017 murder.

Video of the tiger, named India, roaming a neighborhood in Houston, garnered national attention.

With the help of Linda McIngvale, wife of Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale, the tiger was located last Saturday and was anonymously delivered and turned over to an animal sanctuary.

It's still unclear at the moment, where India was during his disappearance but what we do know, is he is safely going to the Cleveland Armory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchinson, Texas.

"Black Beauty Ranch will provide a safe sanctuary for him and give him a proper diet, enrichment, an expansive naturally wooded habitat where he can safely roam and will provide everything else he needs to be the healthy wild tiger he deserves to be," Kitty Block, president, and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said.

