How stray dog from Louisiana transformed to sought after K-9 narcotics officer in Delaware County

Radnor Township’s narcotics dog, Onyx, has come a long way since being found as a stray in Louisiana at five months old. His handler, Officer Brett Greaves, says he was in sorry shape.

"He was mangy. Probably 50 or 60 pounds. So, he’s definitely bulked up since he was a sight," Officer Greaves said.

Onyx wound up at Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue, in Schuylkill County. The founder, Diane Buhl, saw the pup’s potential and reached out to Officer Greaves and his family, who fostered countless dogs from them over the years.

"He was not afraid of anything. He was pleasant and he liked to play ball," Buhl explained. "Those are three things you are usually looking for any kind of working dog." Buhl explained.

Officer Greaves continued, "It was just days after Diane contacted us. We did a kind of foster to adopt trial with him and was like that – we bonded right off."

The 16-year-old police veteran knew Onyx had the drive to be a police K-9 and went to Superintendent Chris Flannagan with his proposal for Onyx to join their K-9 unit.

Officer Greaves said, "It was a risk. We had the cards stacked against us. Not a dog shipped in from Europe. It’s not a $15,000 investment on the department. It was a free dog.’

"It was an unusual knock on the door. He came and said I have got a dog I rescued and he said this dog has the drive to be an excellent police K-9," Superintendent Flannagan explained.

After being assessed by a veterinarian and the Philadelphia K-9 Unit, in December 2019, Officer Greaves and Onyx went through six months' training – first patrol school and then narcotics. They were on the streets working by June 2020.

"The dog surpassed everybody’s expectations and, frankly, so did Officer Greaves and the bond they had," Flannagan stated.

Onyx is a busy boy, helping in major drug busts across the area. "He does a lot of work for the Attorney General’s Office, the U.S. Postal Inspector, DEA. He’s in demand," Officer Greaves remarked. "A lot of dogs – they need a purpose. They need a job, whether it’s search and rescue or narcotics. If they have a job, they lead a satisfying life and it gave him a second chance."

A lot of dogs, they need a purpose. They need a job, whether its search and rescue or narcotics. If they have a job, they lead a satisfying life and it gave him a second chance."

Buhl says she’s not surprised at the dog’s success. "There's a lot of dogs out there that, given the right circumstances and commitment, can work. We've been trying to tell police departments and groups this for many years."

Maybe Onyx’s story will open up the possibilities for other dogs who had a rough start, like him.

Officer Greaves is just happy it all worked out, "I love it. It’s a nice twist to his story. It took a lot of work and it just paid off."