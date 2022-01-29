How to make 'Snow Cream'

article

Have you ever heard of snow ice cream?

It's hard to believe, but you can make ice cream out of fresh, light snow, and it tastes pretty similar to vanilla ice cream.

If you want to make it, first grab some snow. You need around 8 cups. Don't pack the cups. You want to keep the snow's light, airy texture.

In a separate bowl, combine 1 cup of whole milk (or whatever milk you have), 1/3 cup sugar, and a big teaspoon of Vanilla extract. Wisk that together.

Then, lightly stir in some of the snow. Give it a taste test after about 5 cups of snow. From there, you can add more snow to taste.

"Snow Cream" works best when the snow is fresh, so grab some clean snow that has piled up as it's snowing or right after the snow stopped.

"Snow Cream" doesn't work as well when the snow is really wet and dense. So, today's a great day to make it because everyone got light and fluffy snow.

We got that easy-to-shovel snow because temperatures were lower than usual as it snowed. Usually, temperatures are close to freezing when we get snow. With this storm, temperatures were in the mid to low 20s as it snowed, which creates a dryer, lighter snow.

Snow Cream Ingredients:

Up to 8 cups of Snow

1 cup of Milk, preferably snow

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

