How to watch FOX 29 programs during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is here and will be airing on FOX 29.

Due to soccer, you may not always see your favorite FOX 29 programs when you turn on your TV. If that’s the case, you can still watch Good Day Philadelphia and The 10 O’Clock News on your TV using the new FOX LOCAL app.

The app is completely free and now available on Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Google Android TV and Roku.

Beyond streaming, you also can get video on demand featuring clips from all of FOX 29 Philadelphia's shows including Good Day Philadelphia, FOX 29 News, The Six, The 10 O'clock News, The 215, The Pulse, Kelly Drives - and much more.

You can watch the app from anywhere for free, whether you're on vacation, or keeping up with hometown news from your new city!

Don’t have one of the devices listed above? You can still catch our live programs on FOX29.com and in the FOX 29 News app!