How to Watch: P.H.L. Love concert on FOX 29 Thursday

Philly is all about love and how could it not be with a nickname such as the City of Brotherly Love.

For one night, FOX 29 is inviting everyone to come together in the spirit of love to benefit the PHL COVID-19 Fund.

The PHL COVID-19 Fund was launched in March to allow nonprofits to continue providing community safety nets such as food pantries and health services.

Some of Philadelphia's biggest stars including Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates, QuestLove, and Patti Labelle will perform during the concert.

Tune in to FOX 29, FOX29.com, and the FOX 29 News app to watch a 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 to watch the performance.