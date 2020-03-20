Philadelphia officials announce $6M fund to help residents amid COVID-19 crisis

Mayor Jim Kenney has announced the start of the PHL Covid-19 Fund to support the city’s vulnerable population.

Several organizations united to help nonprofits that are leading the charge to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Altogether, these organizations are putting forth $6.4 million in funding.

“The pandemic is placing extraordinary stress on our city and region, particularly on already strained community organizations that help our most vulnerable residents, and we must work urgently to provide them with greater financial support,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “This is an unprecedented time demanding an unparalleled unified response.”

With a great deal of citizens out of work, quarantined or otherwise unable to get daily essentials, the fund will provide necessary resources to those in need including seniors, people with disabilities and the economically disadvantaged.

"The Fund is a shining example of government, philanthropy, and business coming together to respond to the immediate demands of our community and adapt to this evolving challenge. If you have the means to give, I urge you to support our nonprofits serving residents who need it most,” Mayor Kenney added.

Grants provided by the PHL Covid-19 Fund will allow nonprofits to continue providing community safety nets such as food pantries and health services.

"We have never known a time more important than now to come together to marshal the muscle and means that reside throughout our region in response to the national emergency that is ferociously challenging all of us," said Pedro Ramos, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation.

Currently, there are 44 confirmed positive cases of the COVID-19 disease in Philadelphia.

