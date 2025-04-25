The Brief The funeral for Pope Francis is Saturday at 10 a.m. local time in St. Peter’s Square, led by the dean of the College of Cardinals. Cardinals are meeting to plan the funeral, organize the conclave, and manage church affairs. You can watch on FOX 29 or the free FOX LOCAL app, with coverage beginning at 3 a.m. ET, then a full replay at 9 a.m. ET.



Pope Francis’ funeral has been set for Saturday in St. Peter’s Square, to be celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals.

Cardinals met at the Vatican to schedule Pope Francis’ funeral and burial, plan the conclave to elect his successor and make other decisions about running the Catholic Church as world leaders and the ordinary faithful grieve the pontiff’s death.

What time is Pope Francis' funeral?

The funeral is set to begin at 10 a.m. local time in Vatican City. It will be 4 a.m. ET and 1 a.m. PT.

When to watch Pope Francis' funeral?

FOX 29 News on FOX LOCAL will have live coverage of the funeral:

3 a.m. ET - Funeral coverage begins on

4 a.m. ET - Funeral starts (expected to last at least two to three hours)

9 a.m. ET - Full, uninterrupted replay of the funeral service airs on LiveNOW from FOX

How to watch Pope Francis' funeral

You can stream Pope Francis' funeral live on FOX29.com or livestream the service on the free FOX LOCAL app.