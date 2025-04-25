Expand / Collapse search

How to watch Pope Francis' funeral

Published  April 25, 2025 11:28am EDT
Religion
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Remembering Pope Francis: Bruce Gordon weighs in

After his 2015 visit to Philadelphia, Pope Francis became a Philly favorite. FOX 29 Political Analyst Bruce Gordon details his time covering the late world leader.

The Brief

    • The funeral for Pope Francis is Saturday at 10 a.m. local time in St. Peter’s Square, led by the dean of the College of Cardinals.
    • Cardinals are meeting to plan the funeral, organize the conclave, and manage church affairs.
    • You can watch on FOX 29 or the free FOX LOCAL app, with coverage beginning at 3 a.m. ET, then a full replay at 9 a.m. ET.

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis’ funeral has been set for Saturday in St. Peter’s Square, to be celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals.

Cardinals met at the Vatican to schedule Pope Francis’ funeral and burial, plan the conclave to elect his successor and make other decisions about running the Catholic Church as world leaders and the ordinary faithful grieve the pontiff’s death.

Featured

Here's where Pope Francis will be buried
article

Here's where Pope Francis will be buried

Pope Francis revealed his final resting place just days after becoming pope in 2013.

What time is Pope Francis' funeral? 

The funeral is set to begin at 10 a.m. local time in Vatican City. It will be 4 a.m. ET and 1 a.m. PT. 

When to watch Pope Francis' funeral?

FOX 29 News on FOX LOCAL will have live coverage of the funeral:

  • 3 a.m. ET - Funeral coverage begins on
  • 4 a.m. ET - Funeral starts (expected to last at least two to three hours)
  • 9 a.m. ET - Full, uninterrupted replay of the funeral service airs on LiveNOW from FOX

How to watch Pope Francis' funeral

You can stream Pope Francis' funeral live on FOX29.com or livestream the service on the free FOX LOCAL app.

ReligionWorldNews