How to watch the Eagles Parade: Live coverage on FOX 29 and FOX LOCAL

A sea of green is about to fill the streets of Philadelphia on Friday, but not everyone can make it to the celebration!

If you're stuck at work, or just don't want to brave the crazy crowds, FOX 29 has you covered with all-day coverage.

What we know:

The Super Bowl parade will kick off at 11 a.m. at the stadium complex in South Philadelphia, making its way through the city to the steps of the Art Museum, where players and coaches are expected to give speeches around 2 p.m.

MORE COVERAGE:

Over a million Eagles fans are expected to attend Friday, lining the streets of the city as they cheer for the Super Bowl champions.

What you can do:

FOX 29 will have live coverage on the day of the parade starting with Good Day Philadelphia at 4 a.m.

You can also find us on your preferred streaming platforms, including FOX LOCAL, Tubi, YouTube, Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio Watchfree+ and others.

FOX 29 Philadelphia is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app.