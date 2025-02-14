Eagles parade: Everything you need to know about timing, parking, transit and more

The Brief Over a million Eagles fans are expected in Philadelphia on Friday for the team's Super Bowl parade. SEPTA will have free rides on the Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line for the parade. Bundle up: Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s with plenty of sunshine.



Philadelphia is ready for a party!

Over a million Eagles fans are expected to gather in Philadelphia on Friday to celebrate the team's 40-22 Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The city had just days to plan the over 3-mile-long parade that will stretch from the sports complex in South Philly to the steps of the Art Museum.

Officials have urged parade-goers to have a plan on how they will get to the city and where they will watch a caravan of buses roll by with Eagles players and coaches.

Here's everything you need to know about the Eagles Super Bowl parade:

What time is the Eagles parade?

The Eagles parade will start at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Broad Street and Pattison Avenue.

A caravan of open-air buses will crawl through the city and arrive at the Philadelphia Museum of Art around 2 p.m.

What is the Eagles parade route?

The Eagles Super Bowl parade will start at the intersection of Broad Street and Pattison Avenue.

The parade will head north on Broad Street and go around City Hall and onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Art Museum.

Does the parade cost money to watch?

No! The parade is completely free to watch from anywhere along the parade route.

How to get to the Eagles parade

Due to the overwhelming number of people expected in Philadelphia on Friday, officials have encouraged parade-goers to use public transportation.

SEPTA: The Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line will be free to ride during the parade, with cost covered by Kevin Hart's tequila brand, Gran Coramino.

Trains on both lines will run every 6–8 minutes, starting at 5 a.m. Friday until 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

SEPTA's Regional Rail lines will run on a limited, modified service on Friday, from 4:30 a.m. until 10:50 p.m.

Several stations, including City Hall, will also be closed in an effort to move crowds safely. Check the SEPTA website for a full list.

Regional riders can use key cards or passes, or purchase a Special One-Day Pass for the parade. However, the $10 passes must be purchased in person at the Regional Rail Sales Office on Wednesday or Thursday. No passes will be available on Friday.

PATCO: PATCO trains will arrive and depart every five minutes on Friday to shuttle car loads of Eagles fans from New Jersey to Center City.

Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue and City Hall will be the only stations open to pick up riders on the New Jersey side.

Trains will provide direct service to 9th/10th and Locust.

As the parade winds down, PATCO will only be running eastbound from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Driving into Philadelphia: While officials are urging fans to take advantage of public transportation to limit traffic, public and city-owned lots and garages in Philadelphia will be open.

"Folks should really expect that travel will become exponentially more difficult to prepare and clear the parade route by about 7 a.m. at the latest," Mirles said.

Street parking will also be free for those driving into the city.

Several road closures were announced by the city ahead of Friday's festivities.

Eagles parade forecast

Don't let the sunshine on Friday fool you – you'll need to bundle up if you're going to be among the over 1 million people expected at the parade.

Temperatures in Philadelphia will be around freezing in the morning and won't get much warmer during the daytime hours.

"It will be brisk, check the weather, dress in layers," Office of Emergency Management Director Dominick Mirles said.

Along with dressing warmly, fans are encouraged to prepare for a long day, meaning hydration and nutrition should be prioritized.

How to watch the Eagles parade

For those who won't be in Philadelphia on Friday, or parade-goers who want a better look at the action: FOX 29 and FOX LOCAL have you covered.

FOX 29 will have live coverage on the day of the parade starting with Good Day Philadelphia at 4 a.m.

You can also find us on your preferred streaming platforms, including FOX LOCAL, Tubi, YouTube, Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio Watchfree+ and others.

FOX 29 Philadelphia is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live-streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.