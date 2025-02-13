Eagles parade map: Find bathrooms, medical tents on Philadelphia's interactive parade map

The Brief The Eagles parade in Philadelphia will begin at 11 a.m. and is expected to end sometime after 3 p.m. With a million people expected to attend, here’s where you can find bathrooms and medical tents on the parade route.



As nearly one million people head to Philadelphia to celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX win, the parade route will be packed.

Here’s more information on where to find portable restrooms, bathrooms and medical tents.

What we know:

According to the city of Philadelphia, portable restrooms also known as porta potties will be available to use throughout the parade. ADA-accessible portable restrooms are also included.

View the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIV Celebration Map to help find medical tents, jumbotrons, and porta-potties.

Approximately 40 spots to use the restroom have been listed on the map.

Reminder to wear layers to stay warm and be safe as you celebrate.