Howard Eskin completes 1,100 'Walk to Tampa' while raising thousands of dollars

Philadelphia broadcasting great Howard Eskin has completed his 'walk to Tampa' symbolizing the Philadelphia Eagles path to the Super Bowl.

The longtime radio host began his journey a few months back as he set out with the goal to walk more than 1,100 miles. That is the distance between Philadelphia and Tampa, Florida, the site of this year's Super Bowl.

Howard aimed to cover that distance around the Delaware Valley before the start of the Eagles season. He completed it Monday morning and spoke with Good Day Philadelphia about the milestone.

Miles weren't the only thing adding up as Howard walked. He used the walk as an opportunity to raise money for Philadbundance and the Brandywine Valley SPCA

He says the exercise and a healthy diet also helped him lose more than 20 pounds.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP