Huge brush fire burns dangerously close to homes in Medford

A scary night is unfolding for residents in Medford as a brush fire burns, encroaching on homes and properties.

Officials said the fire was active as fire crews responded to the blaze about 5:15 Friday evening, near Heath Road, in the Burlington County community.

Skyfox flew over the scene where huge plumes of smoke were plainly visible, along with huge flames leaping out of a grove of trees.

Nestled against and near the trees were a large number of homes, all sitting perilously close to the flames. Officials said 30 structures were in harm's way.

Medford police and firefighters were placed strategically around the trees as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames. Medford's fire chief said 35 different fire companies are at the scene, with more than 120 firefighters working to put the fire out.

There were no details on how the blaze may have been ignited.