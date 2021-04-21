Human remains found during search for missing Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos

article

Officials say they have located human remains in Lancaster County during the search for Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos who went missing last year.

Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, East Lampeter Township Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police were on scene Wednesday in a rural area in the eastern part of Lancaster County after the discovery.

The search is related to the disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos. Federal agents say Stoltzfoos went missing on June 21, 2020.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene.The scene will be forensically processed, and the remains will then be released to the Lancaster County Coroner for official identification and determination of cause and manner of death.

Justo Smoker stands charged with one count of criminal homicide relating to the death of Stoltzfoos and is incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison awaiting trial.

Friends and family report that Stoltzfoos was happy with her life and had never expressed any desire to leave. In fact, they say, she had made plans to join others in a church youth group the day she disappeared.

A press conference with further information is expected Thursday at 11 a.m.

