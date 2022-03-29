Human remains found in wooded area of Chester park

Authorities in Chester are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area of a park.

Chester police responded to Deshong Park shortly after 7 p.m. Monday night after receiving a call about a human body in the park.

Officers arrived on the scene and were directed to a part of the park off of East 11th Street where they located the remains of an unidentified person.

Police have not released more information about the circumstances of the person’s death at this time.

The medical examiner remained on the scene Tuesday afternoon.

