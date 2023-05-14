Hundreds of breast cancer survivors turn out for Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk in Bucks County

The Susan G. Komen’s More Than Pink Walk, at Parx Casino in Bensalem, was one to remember. After a muddy affair in 2022, the track Sunday was dry, the sun was shining and the survivors were glowing.

"We all got diagnosed at the same time, after having my mom go through it. She’s been a great support and we’ve had each other," Jamie Emmett said.

Jessica, Jamie, Donna and Amy all went through a cancer diagnosis around the same time. Jamie and Donna are daughter and mother and after Jamie cared for Donna, she returned the favor.

"It’s all about family and friends. It’s what you need to get through and she asked me to come today, on Mother’s Day and do this walk, so here I am," mom Donna said.

Murline Carter and Novelette Tucker are mother and daughter and also were both diagnosed with breast cancer. They care for each other and, for Novelette, it came during a tough time in the height of COVID.

"In 2020, it was like, okay, it is gonna be breast cancer or COVID that takes me. Like, how am I gonna go? Three years later, neither! Neither one! We are survivors," Tucker exclaimed.

Taylor Kazaoka is the development manager for the Eastern Pennsylvania Division of Susan G. Komen. She’s felt the impacts of breast cancer in her own extended family and that’s why she does the work, she says.

She adds if not for events like the walk, women and some men would be alone in their journeys to fight breast cancer. "I think it’s just similar battles. Once somebody is diagnosed with breast cancer, they just kind of create this community together. If you took a second to go to Hope Village, I swear I got like five hugs when I walked in there last time!"

More information on the walk and where to donate can be found on the Susan G. Komen website.