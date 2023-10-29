Hundreds turn out at Palestinian rally for Gaza in Center City, demanding cease-fire amid airstrikes

Hundreds turned out for a rally in support of Palestinians Saturday night at City Hall.

Supporters are calling for a cease-fire amid airstrikes and bombings in the Gaza Strip, saying the airstrikes have been non-stop and claiming they are in an internet and telecommunications blackout. They also call on the United States government to end financial support to Israel.

Demonstrators marched, chanted and listened to speeches from activists, including Marc Lamont and Alison Glick.

People representing groups as varied as the Jewish Voice for Peace Philadelphia, Workers World Party, Penn Against the Occupation, Palestinian Youth Movement, Philly Coalition for REAL Justice, Students for Justice in Palestine at Swarthmore, Drexel and Temple, as well as Jewish Voice for Peace at Swarthmore, Haverford and Bryn Mawr were all said to be in attendance.

Some 7,700 people in the Gaza Strip have died since the war began October 7th.