The deadly Helene made landfall in Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, and though the storm has weakened, it still threatens more northern states in its path.

We're tracking Helene live in the media player above. Click here for live radar.

Here's a look at Helene's path, maps and the aftermath from impacted communities.

Where is Helene now?

Latest on Helene. (FOX Weather)

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Helene ripped through the Carolinas and is now hovering over the interior southeast.

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink. (FOX Weat Expand

Helene's path

Forecast cone for Helene. (FOX Weather)

The storm continues to move north and will continue to weaken. The tropical storm was centered 80 miles east-northeast of Atlanta by Friday morning, moving north at 30 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Catastrophic flooding remains a big threat for the region. Areas from northern Georgia into the southern Appalachians are expected to get the worst of it Friday. Flash flood warnings were also issued in parts of Tennessee.

The rainfall forecast for the Southeast through Friday. (FOX Weather)

Will its remnants affect Philadelphia?

As of Friday morning, the Philadelphia area is not expected to be impacted directly by the storm. We can, however, expect a rainy weekend as forecasters say Philadelphia and surrounding areas will spend the weekend dodging passing showers leftover from the once mighty Category 4 hurricane.

Helene's aftermath

Hurricane Helene made landfall at 11:10 p.m. Eastern time Thursday night about 10 miles west-southwest of Perry, Florida. Helene struck as a Category 4 with sustained winds of 140 mph.

The streets are flooded near Peachtree Creek after hurricane Helene brought in heavy rains over night on September 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

At least 14 people have died as the storm tore through the southeast:

Florida : At least one person was killed in the Tampa area after a crash on Interstate 4 that involved a highway sign on top of a vehicle.

North Carolina : In Charlotte, firefighters say a tree fell onto a home, trapping two people inside. One person was hospitalized, and the other was found dead inside the home.

South Carolina : One death has been reported in the storm so far in the state after a tree fell onto a home in Anderson County.

Georgia: Helene caused at least 11 deaths in Georgia. At least two people were killed in Wheeler County after a mobile home was damaged during a tornado. According to Helene caused at least 11 deaths in Georgia. At least two people were killed in Wheeler County after a mobile home was damaged during a tornado. According to FOX 5 Atlanta , a third death in Georgia is also being investigated after reports of a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Colquitt County.

As of 9:15 a.m. Friday, some 3.2 million people across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee were without power, according to poweroutage.us.



WATCH: FOX WEATHER METEOROLOGIST RESCUES WOMAN FROM RUSHING FLOODWATERS IN ATLANTA

Other storms to watch

Meanwhile, Hurricane John weakened again into a tropical storm Thursday evening after strengthening back to a Category 1 hurricane earlier the same day. The so-called "zombie storm," a storm that weakens and then strengthens again after returning to warm waters, brought flooding and landslides to Mexico’s southwest coast.

Forecasters said Tropical Storm Isaac strengthened on Friday into a hurricane in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and could cause dangerous waves in parts of Bermuda.

This story includes reporting from FOX Weather and the Associated Press.